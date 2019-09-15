FLYING COLORS - Drum & Vox Cam Video For New Single "Love Letter"

Music Theory Recordings / Mascot Label Group and Flying Colors recently announced the global release of the band’s third studio album, Third Degree, on October 4.

Drummer Mike Portnoy has uploaded Drum & Vox Cam video of the single "Love Letter":





Mike Portnoy: “'Love Letter' shows the pop side of Flying Colors that we always try to incorporate. I love that all three of us share the lead vocals on this one: Casey on Verse 1, Neal on Verse 2, myself on the bridge and all three of us on the choruses. The animated video really captures the old psychedelic technicolor pop 60’s & 70’s vibe of the song and is absolutely one my favorite videos I’ve ever been a part of!”

Neal Morse: “'Love Letter' was definitely a labor of love by all of us. I love the shared lead and background vocals and Steve’s guitar solo is great of course. It’s a really nice lighter side of the band especially when compared to some of the heavier things that are on the Third degree record. Very happy with this one! Kudos to Christian Rios for a great psychedelic lyric video!“

Third Degree will be available as a CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP 180 gram blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve (w/ download card), a 2LP 180 gram black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve (w/ download card), and a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40 page photobook, two coasters, and a bonus disc with six tracks. You can pre-order the album here.

The first sessions for Third Degree took place at Steve Morse’s studio in Florida in December 2016, wherein seven songs were written. From there, the band members had to scatter back to their other personal and professional obligations, eventually reconvening two full years later in December 2018.

Portnoy agrees the future of Flying Colors looks quite bright indeed. “Our mission statement when we came together is still the same now,” he affirms. “It’s the same five guys with extremely different musical personalities and backgrounds coming together into a giant melting pot where it all comes out on the other end with music that’s accessible, melodic, deep, and colorful. That’s always been the goal of this band, and so far, I think we’re three for three.”

With Third Degree, Flying Colors continue to fire on all cylinders - and, in the process, they also handily prove the third time’s an unquestionable sonic charm.





Tracklisting:

"The Loss Inside"

"More"

"Cadence"

"Guardian"

"Last Train Home"

"Geronimo"

"You Are Not Alone"

"Love Letter"

"Crawl"

Deluxe CD bonus disc:

"Waiting For The Sun" (Unreleased Bonus Studio Track)

"Geronimo" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"You Are Not Alone" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"Love Letter" (Alternate Acoustic Arrangement/Mix)

"Last Train Home" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"Crawl" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

“You Are Not Alone” video:

"More" video:

Flying Colors will make the following appearances in 2019:

October

7 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

11 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

17 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

December

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - London, England - Shepherd’s Bush Empire

(Photo - Karina Wells)