FLYING COLORS Featuring Members of THE NEAL MORSE BAND, DEEP PURPLE, SONS OF APOLLO And DIXIE DREGS Recording New Album
December 12, 2018, an hour ago
Drum legend Mike Portnoy has revealed that one of his many pet projects, Flying Colors, is gearing up for a return. Also featuring Casey McPherson (vocals), Neal Morse (keyboards), Steve Morse (guitars) and Dave LaRue (bass), the supergroup has started recording their third album, which is slated for a late 2019 release.
On my way to Nashville for the week to begin my drum tracks for the new @FlyingColors album! We have 10 songs written and we are shooting/hoping for a late summer/early fall 2019 release if all goes well...(& yes, praying that the stars align for live shows too! 🙏) pic.twitter.com/JiGYlsiNJx— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) 10. Dezember 2018