December 12, 2018, an hour ago

FLYING COLORS Featuring Members of THE NEAL MORSE BAND, DEEP PURPLE, SONS OF APOLLO And DIXIE DREGS Recording New Album

Drum legend Mike Portnoy has revealed that one of his many pet projects, Flying Colors, is gearing up for a return. Also featuring  Casey McPherson (vocals), Neal Morse (keyboards), Steve Morse (guitars) and Dave LaRue (bass), the supergroup has started recording their third album, which is slated for a late 2019 release.




