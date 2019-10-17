FLYING COLORS - MIKE PORTNOY Performs "Geronimo"; Drum & Vox Cam Video Streaming

Music Theory Recordings / Mascot Label Group recently released Flying Colors’ third studio album, Third Degree. Mike Portnoy performs the album track "Geronimo" in this new drum & vox cam video:

Third Degree is available as a CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP 180 gram blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve (w/ download card), a 2LP 180 gram black vinyl in a gatefold sleeve (w/ download card), and a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40 page photobook, two coasters, and a bonus disc with six tracks. You can order the album here.

The first sessions for Third Degree took place at Steve Morse’s studio in Florida in December 2016, wherein seven songs were written. From there, the band members had to scatter back to their other personal and professional obligations, eventually reconvening two full years later in December 2018.

Portnoy agrees the future of Flying Colors looks quite bright indeed. “Our mission statement when we came together is still the same now,” he affirms. “It’s the same five guys with extremely different musical personalities and backgrounds coming together into a giant melting pot where it all comes out on the other end with music that’s accessible, melodic, deep, and colorful. That’s always been the goal of this band, and so far, I think we’re three for three.”

With Third Degree, Flying Colors continue to fire on all cylinders - and, in the process, they also handily prove the third time’s an unquestionable sonic charm.





Tracklisting:

"The Loss Inside"

"More"

"Cadence"

"Guardian"

"Last Train Home"

"Geronimo"

"You Are Not Alone"

"Love Letter"

"Crawl"

Deluxe CD bonus disc:

"Waiting For The Sun" (Unreleased Bonus Studio Track)

"Geronimo" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"You Are Not Alone" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"Love Letter" (Alternate Acoustic Arrangement/Mix)

"Last Train Home" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"Crawl" (Alternate Instrumental Arrangement & Mix)

"The Loss Inside" video:

"Love Letter" video:

“You Are Not Alone” video:

"More" video:

Flying Colors will make the following appearances in 2019:

October

17 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

December

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - London, England - Shepherd’s Bush Empire

(Photo - Karina Wells)