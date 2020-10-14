FLYING COLORS Share "Geronimo" And "The Loss Inside" Videos From Third Stage: Live In London Release
October 14, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Supergroup Flying Colors recently released their new live album, Third Stage: Live In London, available via Music Theories Recordings. Order here, and watch the videos for "Geronimo" and "The Loss Inside" below.
Third Stage: Live In London was filmed during their 2019 US and European tour and the footage captures the exhilarating sold-out final night, on the December 14 at the iconic Grade II Listed, Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London. The album is available on several formats including, orange transparent 3LP, Blu-ray, digitally, 2CD/DVD and a 40-page Earbook which includes 5 discs; 2CD album, 2DVDs and a Blu-ray. The Blu-ray and DVDs in the Earbook also include bonus material of music videos and concert footage of their Morsefest 2019 performance in Cross Plains, Tennessee.
Third Stage: Live In London captures the band in all their uncompromising glory, five musicians that when they come together prove that they have a special and breath-taking connection. In the words of Mr. Portnoy, it’s the “rarest of all sightings,” but what a sight to behold.
Tracklisting:
“Blue Ocean”
“A Place In Your World”
“The Loss Inside”
“More”
“Kayla”
“Geronimo”
“You Are Not Alone”
“Forever In A Daze”
“Love Letter”
“Peaceful Harbor”
“Crawl”
“Infinite Fire”
“Cosmic Symphony”
“The Storm”
“Mask Machine”
"Geronimo" video:
"The Loss Inside" video:
“Blue Ocean” video:
"You Are Not Alone" video:
"More" video:
“Kayla” video:
"Mask Machine" video: