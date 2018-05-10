FM Release "Killed By Love" Music Video

FM have released a video for "Killed By Love", a track from their new album, Atomic Generation, released back in March. Watch the clip below.

FM's eleventh studio album, Atomic Generation, was recorded at Coal House Studios in Staffordshire and West3 Productions, London, engineered by Scott Ralph and mixed by Jeff Knowler (Indiscreet 30, Heroes & Villains, Rockville, Metropolis).

Tracklisting:

"Black Magic"

"Too Much Of A Good Thing"

"Killed By Love"

"In It For The Money"

"Golden Days"

"Playing Tricks On Me"

"Make The Best Of What You Got"

"Follow Your Heart"

"Do You Love Me Enough"

"Stronger"

"Love Is The Law"

"Killed By Love" video:

"Playing Tricks On Me" video:

"Black Magic" video: