FM Release Official Music Video For New Song "Playing Tricks On Me"

FM will release their new album, Atomic Generation, on March 30th. An official music video for the album track "Playing Tricks On Me" is available for streaming below.

FM's eleventh studio album, Atomic Generation, was recorded at Coal House Studios in Staffordshire and West3 Productions, London, engineered by Scott Ralph and mixed by Jeff Knowler (Indiscreet 30, Heroes & Villains, Rockville, Metropolis).

"I think this is the most mature and complete FM album we've made." - Steve Overland

All copies of the album pre-ordered here will be signed by the band and will be dispatched to arrive for release date.

Tracklisting:

"Black Magic"

"Too Much Of A Good Thing"

"Killed By Love"

"In It For The Money"

"Golden Days"

"Playing Tricks On Me"

"Make The Best Of What You Got"

"Follow Your Heart"

"Do You Love Me Enough"

"Stronger"

"Love Is The Law"

"Playing Tricks On Me" video:

"Black Magic" video:

"Make The Best Of What You Got":