FM To Release Synchronized Album In April; Title Track Music Video Streaming

April 10 will see the release of FM's twelfth studio album, Synchronized, via Frontiers Music Srl. To no one’s surprise, it is another top-notch album that will keep the band’s status as one of the premiere melodic rock entities firmly in place. Today, the band has released a music video for the title track to the album. Watch below, and pre-order the album on CD/LP/Digital here.

Founded in 1984 when singer Steve Overland and his brother, guitarist Chris (both formerly of Wildlife) teamed up with drummer Pete Jupp (ex-Wildlife and Samson) and bassist Merv Goldsworthy (ex-Diamond Head and Samson), the guys were soon joined by Didge Digital on keyboards and by December of that year they had secured a recording contract with CBS/Portrait and headed to Germany for a run of dates with Meat Loaf.

Further tours with Tina Turner, Foreigner, and Gary Moore built their momentum and on September 8, 1986 FM released their debut album Indiscreet (featuring the hugely popular single "Frozen Heart") to great critical acclaim. The year ended on a high with FM supporting the white-hot Bon Jovi on their Slippery When Wet tour.

For the next nine years, FM consolidated their position at the forefront of British melodic rock, touring extensively as headliners and also joining bands such as Status Quo and Whitesnake on tours to promote releases such as 1989's Tough It Out, 1991’s Takin' It To The Streets (with Andy Barnett on guitar replacing the now-departed Chris Overland); 1992’s Aphrodisiac and what was to be their 'final' album, 1995's Dead Man's Shoes with new recruit Jem Davis (Tobruk, UFO) on keyboards.

In 2007 - after a 12 year sabbatical - FM were persuaded to return to the stage for a 'one-off' headline performance at a sold-out Firefest IV at Nottingham Rock City. The rapturous reception from the fans at Firefest led to FM quickly making the decision to record a new album and following a return to Firefest in 2009, in March 2010 FM released their much-anticipated sixth studio album, Metropolis, with Jim Kirkpatrick replacing Andy Barnett on lead guitar.

The band haven't stopped since! Headline tours both in the UK and overseas, Special Guest slots touring with the likes of Foreigner, Journey, Thin Lizzy, Heart, Saxon and Skid Row, festival appearances including Download, Planet Rockstock, Sweden Rock, Graspop, Steelhouse Festival, Frontiers Rock Festival, Ramblin' Man Fair and in 2018 their first-ever live show in the US at Melodic Rock Fest 5.

When not touring, FM have been busy in the studio and since their 2010 'comeback' album they have released 2013’s Rockville and Rockville 2, Heroes And Villains in 2015 and Atomic Generation in 2018 along with Indiscreet 30 - a re-recorded version of their debut album - and The Italian Job live CD/DVD.

Tracklisting:

"Synchronized"

"Superstar"

"Best Of Times"

"Ghost Of You And I"

"Broken"

"Change For The Better"

"End of Days"

"Pray"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"Hell Or High Water"

"Angels Cried"

"Ready For Me"

"Synchronized" video:

Tour dates:

March

8 - MelodicRock Fest - Melbourne, Australia

10 - The Factory Floor - Sydney, Australia

12 - Crowbar - Brisbane, Australia

14 - Stay Gold - Melbourne, Australia

April

11 - Warehouse23 - Wakefield, UK

12 - Civic Hall - Nantwich, UK

17 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, UK

18 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, UK

June

27 - Rock The Night Festival - Madrid, Spain

November

12-15 - Monsterfest - Inverness, UK

Lineup:

Steve Overland - Vocals and Guitars

Merv Goldsworthy - Bass Guitar

Pete Jupp - Drums

Jem Davis - Keyboards

Jim Kirkpatrick - Guitars

(Photo - Antonio Ayotis)