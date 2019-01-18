FM To Release The Italian Job CD / DVD In February; "Closer To Heaven" Live Music Video Streaming

FM will release their new live album & video, The Italian Job, on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, the band has released a video for "Closer To Heaven" to give fans a taste of the performance. Watch below.

Captured at Frontiers Rock Festival 2018, the band's absolutely electric performance is a must watch/listen for fans of the band and AOR/melodic rock lovers in general. Pre-order CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, and Digital here.

Hot on the heels of the release of their 10th studio album Atomic Generation, the UK’s finest melodic rock band, FM, kicked off their tour in support of the album with a typically stunning performance at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy in April 2018.

FM offered up a set which included fan favorites and classic cuts taken from the band’s first two records, brand new additions to the setlist taken from their last two albums Heroes And Villains and Atomic Generation and some surprises, such as “Let Love Be The Leader", a single originally released in 1987.

The band’s performance was simply faultless and breathtaking. The rhythm section of Pete Jupp and Merv Goldsworthy didn’t miss a beat while Jem Davis provided rich sonic tapestries with his keyboards. Jim Kirkpatrick was absolutely amazing on guitar while Mr. Steve Overland offered more than earned the “Voice Of Rock” tag with his performance.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Black Magic"

"I Belong To The Night"

"Life Is A Highway"

"Let Love Be The Leader"

"Someday (You’ll Come Running)"

"Killed By Love"

"Metropolis"

"Over You"

"Closer To Heaven"

"Does It Feel Like Love"

"Story Of My Life"

"Love Lies Dying"

"Bad Luck"

"Tough It Out"

"That Girl"

"Other Side Of Midnight"

"Closer To Heaven" (Live):