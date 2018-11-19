FOCUS - Dutch Rock Legends Announce Release Of New Studio Album

Dutch rock legends Focus have announced the release of their new studio album, Focus 11. The title is currently available exclusively on the band's November UK tour and via the band's official online store.

The current lineup of Focus, which features Thijs van Leer, Pierre van der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet, completed the new studio album earlier this year and are debuting the CD edition on their November UK tour.

The 11-track album will be available on CD, gatefold coloured LP and download via the band's own In And Out of Focus Records, through Cherry Red, in late January. The album features artwork by Roger Dean.

When asked about the album, Thijs van Leer responded with this poem:

"Wow, my joy could not increase

To see this new release

It has Mazzel, Palindrome and Heaven

Plus a title track called Eleven

Both angelic and a beast

It's Focus, to say the least!"

For fans who can't attend the November tour, the only place where the CD can be ordered online (with orders being fulfilled in November) is the band's own webstore.

For fans wishing to pre-order the CD and LP for when they are released in January, Amazon is starting to take pre-orders now.

(Photo - Rens Plaschek)