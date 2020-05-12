FOETAL JUICE Premiere "Metamorphosis" Lyric Video

Foetal Juice has unveiled the lyric video for "Metamorphosis", the second single from their new album, Gluttony, scheduled for release on June 12 via Gore House Productions.

"Metamorphosis" is a fiercely focussed assault that captures the astounding levels of power and speed that Foetal Juice have harnessed on their new album. As the band have said, "Gluttony is a lot faster, heavier and much more aggressive, both musically and lyrically, than anything we have previously written." Nowhere is that more apparent than in the wake of the savage riffs of "Metamorphosis".

For fifteen years Foetal Juice have been carving their path through the underground, armed with black humour and sonic intensity, a death metal machine grinding the opposition into the mud, blood and bile.

Gluttony artwork and tracklisting:

"Take Your Face For A Shit"

"Septic Mollusc"

"Manifestation Of Falsity"

"Metamorphosis"

"Venomous Domination"

"Worthless Delusion"

"Trepidation"

"Nether Pandemonium"

"Antagonistic Bastard"

"Carnage"

"Gluttony"

"Spirit Leech"

"Gluttony":

Pre-order your copy of Gluttony now at this location.