FOGHAT Bassist CRAIG MacGREGOR Loses Battle With Lung Cancer

Longtime Foghat bassist, Craig MacGregor, passed away on Friday (February 9th) at 68, after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

A message states: "On behalf of Craig MacGregor's family and the Foghat family, it is with great sadness that we are letting you know that we have lost our brother, good friend, husband, father and band mate this morning. He passed peacefully in his wife, Lisa MacGregor's arms after a prolonged battle with cancer. Please respect the privacy of the family and band members at this time. We will be sharing information in the next day or so. Rest in Peace Thunderfingers." In 2015, Craig was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and even though he remained an official member of the band, he didn't perform live with Foghat after August 2015. He was replaced by Rodney O'Quinn.