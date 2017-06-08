FOGHAT Offer Free Download Of “Slow Ride” From Upcoming Live At The Belly Up Release

Foghat drummer Roger Earl has been fortunate enough to have had ‘too much fun’ for the past 40+ years and he and his band mates haven’t stopped yet. Neither has Foghat’s music, which is still getting lots of airplay and has developed a new generation of fans, turned on to the band through their classic song “Slow Ride”.

As a thank you, Foghat is giving away a free download of “Slow Ride” from their upcoming June 30th release, Live At The Belly Up, to everyone who pre-orders from their Pledge Music website.

Recorded on August 11th, 2016 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA, Live At The Belly Up contains 11 high energy tracks including most of Foghat’s hits along with three tracks from last year’s release, Under The Influence. The band is running a pre-order Pledge campaign with several cool items featuring the artwork from Live At The Belly Up, which they love. And ‘pledgers’ get a free download of “Slow Ride” with every pledge. More info here.

Live At The Belly Up tracklisting:

“Fool For City” / “Eight Days On The Road”

“Under The Influence”

“Stone Blue”

“Drivin' Wheel”

“Knock It Off”

“Terraplane Blues”

“Hot Mama”

“California Blues”

“I Just Want To Make Love To You”

“Slow Ride”

“Slow Ride”:

It’s hard to believe that it has been 40 years since the August 1977 release of the double platinum Foghat LIVE album, one of the top classic rock live albums of that era, and which became their highest charting album in the US at #11. LIVE contained powerful versions of “Fool For The City”, “I Just Want To Make Love To You”, and “Slow Ride”, along with “Home In My Hand”, “Honey Hush” and “Road Fever”.

Per Roger Earl: “It doesn’t seem that long ago that we recorded the live album in Rochester and Syracuse. We were right in the middle of one of our never-ending tours, so the band was hot! Really hot! And we were having a good time! Way too good a time! Only 6 songs were on the record, although we recorded many more. I don’t know whatever became of them, but it turned out to be a great representation of what the band was all about. Playing Live!”

To celebrate, Foghat is performing the entire LIVE album in their 2017 set along with many other fan favorites.



According to lead singer Charlie Huhn, “Performing the Foghat LIVE album is like going back in history, so much excitement in that set!”

And current bass player Rodney O’Quinn quips: “40 years later, it still makes me want to crank it up! Foghat LIVE, was one of the greatest live albums to come out of the 70's! Growing up with Foghat LIVE, I cut my teeth trying to learn the thundering bass lines laid down by Craig MacGregor. 40 years later, I am honoured, not only to perform the Foghat LIVE set, but to have my own mark in the Foghat legacy with the release of Live At The Belly Up! Rock ’n roll dreams do come true!”

“The Belly Up show was a lot of fun, great sounding room, the band was hot, the people were rockin and the folks who ran the club were cool. And Bryan worked his magic once again on the recording. I love this band!!” - Roger Earl

A video snippet of Foghat performing "I Just Want To Make Love To You” from the Belly Up Tavern 8/11/16 can be viewed below:

Foghat is on the road (as usual) with many dates scheduled in the US and Mexico. These include some dates with George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Rock Of The 70’s dates with a terrific lineup of bands, and several dates that are part of the Jeff & Larry Backyard Barbeque. This is a Live Nation tour with Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy, a very cool new idea for an evening of comedy and rock.

And to round out the tour, in October/November they are also performing six shows on the beautiful Riviera Maya in Mexico at the RockGetAway Festival with the likes of Don Henley, Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick, Roger Daltrey, Foreigner, Bad Company and many more.

Find Foghat’s live itinerary at this location.