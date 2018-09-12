FOLLOW THE CIPHER Announce European Tour Dates Supporting BEYOND THE BLACK And LORDI

Swedish newcomers Follow The Cipher released their self-titled debut album on May 11th through Nuclear Blast. A few weeks ago, the band announced that they'll be supporting Finnish hard rock monsters Lordi in November. But before this tour kicks off, the band is happy to announce three shows which will take place just next week. These shows will see the guys supporting Beyond The Black in Germany. Follow The Cipher's whole 2018 itinerary can be found below.

States the band: "It'll be the first time for us in Germany! This will be lots of fun, we are really looking forward to playing together with Beyond The Black. We hope to meet many fans!"

September (with Beyond The Black and Serenity)

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

November (with Lordi and Silver Dust)

3 - Buchs, Switzerland - Krempel

4 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

9 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

10 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Rock and Roll Garage

11 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Ideon

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

15 - Dresden, Germany - Tante-Ju

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

18 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

19 - Kassel, Germany - 130bpm

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Follow The Cipher recently released an official live video for "I Revive", a track from their self-titled debut album, available now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Order the new album here.

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"

"Valkyria"

"My Soldier"

"Winterfall"

"Titan's Call"

"The Rising"

"A Mind's Escape"

"Play With Fire"

"I Revive"

"Starlight"

"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD

"Valkyria" - Music Video

"Carolus Rex" - Music Video

"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video

"The Rising" - Lyric Video

"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock

"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock

"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock

"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound

"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound

Presentation - Ken Kängström

Band Interview

Masters Of Rock - Vlog

Sabaton Open Air - Vlog

Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

"Winterfall" live video:

"A Mind's Escape" lyric video: