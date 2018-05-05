FOLLOW THE CIPHER Debuts "A Mind's Escape" Lyric Video

May 5, 2018, 16 minutes ago

news heavy metal follow the cipher

FOLLOW THE CIPHER Debuts "A Mind's Escape" Lyric Video

Swedish metal act Follow The Cipher have released a lyric video for "A Mind's Escape", a track from their upcoming self-titled debut album, available on May 11th through Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"
"Valkyria"
"My Soldier"
"Winterfall"
"Titan's Call"
"The Rising"
"A Mind's Escape"
"Play With Fire"
"I Revive"              
"Starlight"
"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD
"Valkyria" - Music Video
"Carolus Rex" - Music Video
"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video
"The Rising" - Lyric Video
"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock
"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock
"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock
"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound
"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound
Presentation - Ken Kängström
Band Interview
Masters Of Rock - Vlog
Sabaton Open Air - Vlog
Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

"A Mind's Escape" lyric video:

"Carolus Rex" video:

"Valkyria" video:

"The Rising" lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

Trailer #5:

Follow The Cipher live dates:

June
1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

(Photo - Georgios Grigoriadis)



Featured Audio

GUNS N' ROSES - "Shadow Of Your Love" (Universal Music)

GUNS N' ROSES - "Shadow Of Your Love" (Universal Music)

Featured Video

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

Latest Reviews