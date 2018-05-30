FOLLOW THE CIPHER Launch Official Live Video For "I Revive"
May 30, 2018, an hour ago
Swedish metal act Follow The Cipher have released an official live video for "I Revive", a track from their self-titled debut album, available now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:
Order the new album here.
Follow The Cipher tracklisting:
"Enter The Cipher"
"Valkyria"
"My Soldier"
"Winterfall"
"Titan's Call"
"The Rising"
"A Mind's Escape"
"Play With Fire"
"I Revive"
"Starlight"
"Carolus Rex"
Bonus DVD
"Valkyria" - Music Video
"Carolus Rex" - Music Video
"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video
"The Rising" - Lyric Video
"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock
"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock
"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock
"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound
"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound
Presentation - Ken Kängström
Band Interview
Masters Of Rock - Vlog
Sabaton Open Air - Vlog
Behind The Music Videos - Vlog
"Winterfall" live video:
"A Mind's Escape" lyric video:
"Carolus Rex" video:
"Valkyria" video:
"The Rising" lyric video:
Follow The Cipher live dates:
June
1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting