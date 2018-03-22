FOLLOW THE CIPHER Launch Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Forget everything you thought you knew, because Follow The Cipher are ready to herald in a new musical era and crash through the many dimensions of our universe to steal your breath. Despite their stylistic diversity, the Swedish metal act from Falun creates a very cohesive ambience, mixing a first class sound with magical charisma, an innovative concept, live presence and an incredibly talented singer.

Follow The Cipher recently announced the release of their self-titled debut album which will be available on May 11th through Nuclear Blast. Its cover artwork was created by no less than Sabaton's Chris Rörland. A second video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

Follow The Cipher can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Valkyria" and "The Rising" instantly.

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"

"Valkyria"

"My Soldier"

"Winterfall"

"Titan's Call"

"The Rising"

"A Mind's Escape"

"Play With Fire"

"I Revive"

"Starlight"

"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD

"Valkyria" - Music Video

"Carolus Rex" - Music Video

"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video

"The Rising" - Lyric Video

"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock

"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock

"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock

"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound

"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound

Presentation - Ken Kängström

Band Interview

Masters Of Rock - Vlog

Sabaton Open Air - Vlog

Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

"Valkyria" video:

"The Rising" lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Follow The Cipher live dates:

June

1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

(Photo - Georgios Grigoriadis)