FOLLOW THE CIPHER Launch Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Self-Titled Album
March 22, 2018, an hour ago
Forget everything you thought you knew, because Follow The Cipher are ready to herald in a new musical era and crash through the many dimensions of our universe to steal your breath. Despite their stylistic diversity, the Swedish metal act from Falun creates a very cohesive ambience, mixing a first class sound with magical charisma, an innovative concept, live presence and an incredibly talented singer.
Follow The Cipher recently announced the release of their self-titled debut album which will be available on May 11th through Nuclear Blast. Its cover artwork was created by no less than Sabaton's Chris Rörland. A second video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.
Follow The Cipher can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Valkyria" and "The Rising" instantly.
Follow The Cipher tracklisting:
"Enter The Cipher"
"Valkyria"
"My Soldier"
"Winterfall"
"Titan's Call"
"The Rising"
"A Mind's Escape"
"Play With Fire"
"I Revive"
"Starlight"
"Carolus Rex"
Bonus DVD
"Valkyria" - Music Video
"Carolus Rex" - Music Video
"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video
"The Rising" - Lyric Video
"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock
"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock
"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock
"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound
"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound
Presentation - Ken Kängström
Band Interview
Masters Of Rock - Vlog
Sabaton Open Air - Vlog
Behind The Music Videos - Vlog
"Valkyria" video:
"The Rising" lyric video:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Follow The Cipher live dates:
June
1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
(Photo - Georgios Grigoriadis)