FOLLOW THE CIPHER Release "Valkyria" Music Video

Forget everything you thought you knew, because Follow The Cipher are ready to herald in a new musical era and crash through the many dimensions of our universe to steal your breath. Despite their stylistic diversity, the Swedish metal act from Falun creates a very cohesive ambience, mixing a first class sound with magical charisma, an innovative concept, live presence and an incredibly talented singer.

Follow The Cipher recently announced the release of their self-titled debut album which will be available on May 11th through Nuclear Blast. Its cover artwork was created by no less than Sabaton's Chris Rörland. After unveiling the first single "The Rising" plus an album trailer during the last few weeks, the time is ripe for another foretaste of the Swede's forthcoming record. Their brand new music video for "Valkyria" has been launched today and can be viewed below.

Guitarist/vocalist Viktor Carlsson stated: "For me, 'Valkyria' is a song directly taken from the action of the battlefield. The pulse in the music is what inspired the lyrics to be formed as a very aggressive and straight forward way of saying 'This is our final resolution.' I personally connect with 'Valkyria' as I visually can see the battlefield in front of me as I'm listening to the song."

Follow The Cipher can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive "Valkyria" and "The Rising" instantly.

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"

"Valkyria"

"My Soldier"

"Winterfall"

"Titan's Call"

"The Rising"

"A Mind's Escape"

"Play With Fire"

"I Revive"

"Starlight"

"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD

"Valkyria" - Music Video

"Carolus Rex" - Music Video

"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video

"The Rising" - Lyric Video

"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock

"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock

"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock

"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound

"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound

Presentation - Ken Kängström

Band Interview

Masters Of Rock - Vlog

Sabaton Open Air - Vlog

Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

"Valkyria" video:

"The Rising" lyric video:

Trailer:

Follow The Cipher live dates:

June

1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

(Photo - Georgios Grigoriadis)