FOLLOW THE CIPHER To Support AMARANTHE On European Headline Tour In Winter 2019

Swedish newcomers Follow The Cipher are preparing to hit the road with Finnish hard rock monsters Lordi next month to support their self-titled debut album live on stage. But before that kicks off, the band is pleased to unveil more great news: Follow The Cipher will also support no less than modern melodic metallers Amaranthe in early 2019! Opening support will come from Warkings. All details can be found below.

States Ken Kängström: "We are more than pumped to be touring as special guests for the revolutionary Amaranthe alongside support act Warkings. This will also be a good opportunity to cover some new ground and also revisit some familiar places. We hope to see a lot of Cipher fans out there, and also get to see many new faces. We truly can't wait for this one."

Adds Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck: "In the wake of the two European tour legs with Powerwolf, we of course wanted to play a row of headline shows! These will be full length Amaranthe experiences like none you have experienced before, and we are beyond excited to perform as much of our new opus Helix as possible! Joining us on this run are our friends in Follow The Cipher and Warkings, so expect a full evening filled with varied range of crushing melodic metal!"

Follow The Cipher tour dates supporting Amaranthe are as follows:

January

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

February

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

6 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbogalet

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Helsingborg, Sweden - The Tivoli

9 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

Dates with with Lordi and Silver Dust:

November

3 - Buchs, Switzerland - Krempel

4 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

9 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

10 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Rock and Roll Garage

11 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Ideon

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

15 - Dresden, Germany - Tante-Ju

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

18 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

19 - Kassel, Germany - 130bpm

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

22 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Follow The Cipher recently released an official live video for "I Revive", a track from their self-titled debut album, available now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Order the new album here.

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"

"Valkyria"

"My Soldier"

"Winterfall"

"Titan's Call"

"The Rising"

"A Mind's Escape"

"Play With Fire"

"I Revive"

"Starlight"

"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD

"Valkyria" - Music Video

"Carolus Rex" - Music Video

"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video

"The Rising" - Lyric Video

"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock

"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock

"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock

"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound

"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound

Presentation - Ken Kängström

Band Interview

Masters Of Rock - Vlog

Sabaton Open Air - Vlog

Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

"Winterfall" live video:

"A Mind's Escape" lyric video: