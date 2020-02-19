FOO FIGHTERS Begin 25th Anniversary Celebrations By Revisiting Stops Along 1995 Tour

The Foo Fighters will begin their 25th anniversary celebrations by hitting the same cities where their first shows took pace in 1995. Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix AZ, the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will do just that, hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane.

In addition to customary all-night rock ‘n’ roll marathons from 1995 Van Tour veterans Grohl, Mendel and Smear and their longtime comrades Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, each and every 2020 Van Tour show will feature a very special opening attraction: A sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary What Drives Us. Foo Fighters' 2020 Van Tour will feature a short preview from Dave’s deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass econoline and take their music to the people--or at least a dozen or so of them here and there. What Drives Us explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes, and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and The Beatles, and many, many more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of The Van Tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 12 PM ET until Thursday, February 20 at 10 PM local time through Citi Entertainment®. Public on sale begins February 21 at 10 AM local time.

Dates:

April

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

14 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center

16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

18 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

20 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boiling Arena

May

10 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

14 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Arena

20 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre