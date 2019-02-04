FOO FIGHTERS Cover BLACK SABBATH's "War Pigs" With RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Guitarist TOM MORELLO, ZAC BROWN; Video

On Saturday night (February 2nd), Foo Fighters performed a pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta, GA. The band were joined by Zac Brown and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs". Check out the footage below:

Speaking of "War Pigs", video footage recently surfaced of Ozzy Osbourne performing the song with Faith No More and Metallica's James Hetfield on guitar, at the Hollywood Palladium on November 9th, 1990. Watch below: