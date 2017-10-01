FOO FIGHTERS Frontman DAVE GROHL Gets Surprise Reunion With Doctor Who Assisted Him After Breaking Leg At 2015 Gothenburg Show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins recently guested on the season premier of the Swedish talkshow Skavlan. During the segment Grohl had a surprise reunion with the doctor that assisted him after he broke his leg two songs into a 2015 show in Gothenburg at Ullevi Stadium.

Check out the clip below featuring Grohl recounting the events of the day that saw him return to the stage and finish the planned two-and-a-half hour show after falling off stage, dislocating his ankle and breaking his leg.

The reunion can be found at the 11:00 minute mark.

During a recent performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Foo Fighters delivered a cover of the AC/DC classic, “Let There Be Rock”, the title track of the Aussie rockers’ 1977 studio album. Check out the video below:

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motörhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.” So speaks Dave Grohl of the mission statement made manifest in Foo Fighters’ ninth epic, the aptly titled Concrete And Gold, due out this Friday, September 15th, worldwide on Roswell/RCA Records and available for pre-order now.

Concrete And Gold marries some of the most insanely heavy FF riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities courtesy of a first time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink). This unlikely alliance came about through a bizarre sequence of surprise musical obsessions and chance encounters: Listening to the radio during a drive roughly four years ago, Grohl first heard “Again And Again” by Kurstin’s band The Bird & The Bee - “It blew my mind… it was so much more sophisticated than anything I’d ever heard and I became obsessed.”

Some months later, Grohl would randomly spot and fanboy out over “the guy from The Bird & The Bee!” a/k/a Greg Kurstin. The two became fast friends over common musical loves with Grohl learning that his new favorite band had been on hiatus due to Kurstin’s workload as a producer.

While Foo Fighters recorded and released Sonic Highways, broke some bones and packed stadiums and arenas on one of the top five grossing tours of 2015, and gifted fans with the St. Cecilia EP, "Greg was becoming one of the biggest producers in the world,” Grohl recalls.

With the writing and recording of the next Foo Fighters album on the horizon, Grohl was eager as always to find fresh challenges for the band: “So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer.” Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead) was soon enlisted to mix and engineer. This collective conceived a blueprint of the new record as "Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper... or something like that,” secretly booking into Hollywood’s esteemed EastWest studios to consummate this marriage of extremes... or as Grohl puts it: “Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition.”

Months, sounds and stories (more on those soon, promise) and so many guitars later, the 11-Grammy-winning, 25+ million-record-selling, last great American stadium rock band had completed its most ambitious album ever—which naturally begat another insane challenge: How to celebrate music & throw the ultimate "backyard party for 50,000 people”…

What came to Grohl in that vision will become reality October 7th when Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam 17 takes over Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA. In addition to being Foo Fighters’ biggest ever one-day US headline, in the spirit of the original California Jam, this daylong marathon of eating, drinking and rocking features an absolutely unfuckwithable lineup: Queens Of The Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler, White Reaper… And in addition to 12 hours of rock and roll good times, Cal Jam 17 offers camping, carnival rides, a water park, attractions, a mobile recording studio & so much more. On Friday night, October 6th, campers will also experience the world’s best Go-Go band Big Tony & Trouble Funk, an outdoor movie theater and many other surprises. Camping space is limited, so act fast.

Cal Jam 17 will be the first chance for Foo Fighters fans in the US to experience the sonic majesty of songs from Concrete And Gold in their full live glory - and will be followed by a full scale October through December US headline tour. Public on sales for all dates will be June 29th at 10 AM, local time. For information on how to sign up for pre-sale access visit hfoofighters.com.

Concrete And Gold was written and performed by Foo Fighters, produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and mixed by Darrell Thorp.

Tracklisting:

“T-Shirt”

“Run”

“Make It Right”

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

“La Dee Da”

“Dirty Water”

“Arrows”

“Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)”

“Sunday Rain”

“The Line”

“Concrete And Gold”

