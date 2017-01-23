FOOTAGE OF A YETI Unleash "Wretched World" Video

Queens, New York deathcore act Footage Of A Yeti have released their new album Purging The Human Condition.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Kevin Antreassian of Backroom Studios (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Purging The Human Condition features a total of seven tracks including titles such as, “D.R.E.A.M. [Death Rules Everything Around Me]”, “Death Prayer”, and “Wretched World.”

To celebrate its release, members Mike Pellegrino (lead vocals), Vincent Heffron (guitar), John Alaimo (guitar), Brian Ginzberg(drums) and Jesse Heimowitz (bass) have premiered the “Wretched World” video, directed by Nicholas Prainito.

Tracklisting:

“D.R.E.A.M. [Death Rules Everything Around Me]”

“Purging The Human Condition Part 1”

“Purging The Human Condition Part 2”

“Wretched World”

“Hellgate”

“Deceiver Deceiver”

“Death Prayer” (featuring Tyler Shelton of Traitors)

In live news, Footage Of A Yeti will return to the road next month, confirmed shows are as listed:

February

3 - Fearcliff Sk8 Park - Woodbridge, VA

4 – Swayzes - Marietta, GA

6 – HBGB - Brunswick, GA

7 - Uncle Lou's Pub - Orlando, FL

9 – The Juke Joint – Ocean Springs, MS

10 – The Atomic Pop Shop - Baton Rouge, LA

11 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

12 – Boozers Bar – Corpus Christi, TX

13 – Freakshow Studio – Dallas, TX

15 – Malverne City Park, Malverne, AZ

17 – Triad Underground – Jamestown, NC

18 – 37th & Zen – Virginia Beach, VA

(Photo credit: Brenda Cespedes)