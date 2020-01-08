FOREIGNER Adds New Dates To 2020 European Tour

As recently announced, Foreigner and Whitesnake will be hitting arenas across the UK in 2020 alongside very special guests Europe, starting May 31 in London at the O2 Arena. Once the UK trek concludes on June 8, Foreigner will continue on their headlining tour of Europe, which will include stops in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now at foreigneronline.com.

Tour dates:

May

31 - London, UK - O2 Arena *

June

1 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena *

3 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena *

4 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro *

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena *

8 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena *

10 - Utrecht, Holland - Tivolivredenburg Ronda **

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Summer Festival **

13 - Stuggart, Germany - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg **

14 - Halle, Germany - Peissnitzinsel **

16 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek **

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rock The Ring **

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop **

21 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle **

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark **

27 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Coast **

* Foreigner, Whitesnake, Europe

** Foreigner

(Photo - Karstein Staiger)