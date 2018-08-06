FOREIGNER Announce Double Vision: Then And Now Reunion Shows

Now for the first time ever, Foreigner presents Double Vision: Then And Now, four special celebration events featuring all current band members - Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) - plus the original band members who helped to put the iconic group on the map more than forty years ago. Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills join the band to rock through some of the best-selling songs from the band’s albums, and bring back the memories that make it feel like the first time for both long-time fans and new generations.



Double Vision: Then and Now Dates



November

9 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Agua Caliente Casino - Rancho Mirage, CA

30 - Hard Rock - Atlantic City, NJ

December

1 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT



This summer, Foreigner rocks cross the US on its Live Nation twenty-nine city headline Juke Box Heroes Tour with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening supporting.



August 2018 sees the launch of Juke Box Hero, the Musical in Canada. Based on the book written by the prolific writing duo, Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, responsible for The Commitments movie and the Tracey Ullman TV show, the show will feature many of Foreigner’s 16 iconic Top 30 hits.



(Photo by: Karsten Staiger)