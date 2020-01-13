FOREIGNER Announces Juke Box Heroes 2020 North American Tour With KANSAS And EUROPE
January 13, 2020, an hour ago
Foreigner has announced a North American tour with Kansas and Europe for the summer of 2020, dubbed the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.
Set to launch in Albuquerque, NM on July 9, presented by Live Nation, tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The full routing can be found below.
“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” says Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”
Says Kansas, “We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly ten years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”
“The band is super thrilled that this summer, we’ll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll,” says Europe's Joey Tempest. “It’s been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with Forigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”
July
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
11 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
13 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *
14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
18 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
21 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
24 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
31 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August
1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
4 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
7 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
22 - Holmdel, NY - PNC Bank Arts Center
23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
30 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September
1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place *
5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
9 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
12 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
* Kansas not performing
(Photo - Karstein Staiger)