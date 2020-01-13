FOREIGNER Announces Juke Box Heroes 2020 North American Tour With KANSAS And EUROPE

Foreigner has announced a North American tour with Kansas and Europe for the summer of 2020, dubbed the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.

Set to launch in Albuquerque, NM on July 9, presented by Live Nation, tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The full routing can be found below.

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” says Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

Says Kansas, “We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly ten years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”

“The band is super thrilled that this summer, we’ll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll,” says Europe's Joey Tempest. “It’s been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with Forigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”

July

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

11 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

13 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

18 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

24 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

4 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

22 - Holmdel, NY - PNC Bank Arts Center

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

30 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place *

5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

9 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

* Kansas not performing

(Photo - Karstein Staiger)