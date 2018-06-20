FOREIGNER Announces Massive Reunion Concert August 4th At Sturgis Buffalo Chip

“I Want To Know What Love Is.” “Cold As Ice.” “Hot Blooded.” “Juke Box Hero.” Foreigner, the band behind these classic and iconic songs, recently kicked off their 29-city Juke Box Heroes tour as they rock across the US with one of the hottest Live Nation tours of the summer. Last night in Syracuse, New York, history was made after Foreigner – Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) – played the latest stop on their Juke Box Heroes tour.



Here, founding member Mick Jones and Kelly Hansen shared a historic announcement – Foreigner’s first-ever ticketed reunion concert featuring all original members will take place on August 4th, 2018 at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. Here, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills will join Mick Jones and Foreigner to rock through some of the best-selling songs from the band’s 10 multi-platinum albums and 40 years of enduring top ten hits. While Foreigner’s original members have joined the band for surprise appearances in the past, never before have they announced a ticketed reunion where fans can join in for the ultimate soundtrack of summer. For tickets to Foreigner’s performance on Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage as part of the 9-day annual event known as "The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling," please visit BuffaloChip.com.

Says Mick Jones, “It’s been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years. It always brings back special memories. But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we’ll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4th with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they’ll come on down to Sturgis and join us!“



This announcement comes on the heels of the 40th Anniversary of Foreigner’s best-selling album, Double Vision, and the band is working on a very special release to celebrate the momentous occasion.



Foreigner is also charting new territory on the album charts, as their latest album, Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus has topped the Billboard Classical Album Chart for multiple weeks, and continues to sell out tour dates across the world. This album has also inspired a new 60-minute concert special airing on PBS TV stations across the country in June and July; Foreigner Live At The Symphony. Please check local PBS listings for air dates in your city.

(Photo by: Bill Bernstein)

(Announcement video credit: Karsten Staiger)