FOREIGNER Cancels Juke Box Heroes 2020 North American Tour With KANSAS And EUROPE

Foreigner has released an update in regards to their Juke Box Heroes 2020 North American tour with Kansas and Europe.

Says the band: "To all our friends, Foreigner is disappointed to share the inevitable news that our Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour will no longer be taking place."

Mick Jones adds: "We were very much looking forward to seeing you all at what promised to be a memorable evening of classic rock hits with Kansas and Europe this summer. We are grateful that so many of you had purchased tickets and we were looking forward to the tour as much as you were. We will get through this together and can’t wait to see you all again as soon as safely possible. If you have tickets for our Red Rocks show on July 22, please note that this date has been moved to July 22, 2021 as a Foreigner performance with a full orchestra. All tickets for this year’s show will be honored. We will be announcing the rest of our plans for 2021 shortly, and we hope to see you then!”

All ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options if their show is no longer happening or if they purchased tickets to the Red Rocks date and cannot attend or would prefer a refund. Visit livenation.com/refund

(Photo - Karstein Staiger)