FOREIGNER Celebrates Milestone 40th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Remastered Double-Disc Hits Collection Featuring Two Newly Recorded Tracks

Foreigner will celebrate 40 years as one of rock’s most popular and enduring acts with a new career-spanning compilation titled 40 that features 40 hits from 40 years. This summer, the band will also launch an extensive 40th Anniversary US tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Rhino will release 40 on May 19th as a double-CD set for $19.98 that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2nd for $31.98.

Following its self-titled debut in 1977, Foreigner went on to record some of rock’s most enduring anthems - “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded” - as well as the #1 smash “I Want To Know What Love Is”. The group has 10 multi-platinum albums to its credit and is one of the best-selling bands of all time, with worldwide sales in excess of 75 million.

40 brings together the best songs from Foreigner’s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time”, “Cold As Ice”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective No End In Sight and “The Flame Still Burns”, the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You”.

The first disc covers Foreigner’s first five albums: Foreigner (1977), Double Vision (1978), Head Games (1979), 4 (1981) and Agent Provocateur (1984). The 21 tracks include some the group’s biggest hits (“Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time”) as well as deeper cuts like “Luanne” and “Women”. The second disc features songs from Inside Information (1987), Unusual Heat (1991), Mr. Moonlight (1994) and Can’t Slow Down (2009), and features “Rain”, “When It Comes To Love” and “Heart Turns To Stone”.

Foreigner - Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) - will hit the road this summer for their 40th Anniversary tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. The tour kicks off on July 11th in Syracuse, New York.

40 tracklisting:

Disc One

“Feels Like The First Time” (Radio Edit)

“Starrider”

“Cold As Ice”

“Long, Long Way From Home”

“Headknocker”

“Hot Blooded” (Radio Edit)

“Double Vision” (Radio Edit)

“Blue Morning, Blue Day”

“Dirty White Boy” (Radio Edit)

“Head Games”

“Women”

“Urgent” (Radio Edit)

“Juke Box Hero”

“Waiting For A Girl Like You”

“Night Life”

“Luanne”

“I Want To Know What Love Is”

“That Was Yesterday”

“Tooth And Nail”

“Reaction To Action” (Radio Edit)

“Down On Love”

Disc Two

“Heart Turns To Stone”

“Can’t Wait”

“Lowdown And Dirty”

“Soul Doctor”

“White Lie”

“Rain”

“All I Need To Know”

“Too Late”

“When It Comes To Love”

“Can’t Slow Down”

“In Pieces”

“Fool For You Anyway”

“Say You Will”

“Save Me”

“Girl On The Moon (Live)”

“Break It Up (Live)”

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” – New Recording

“Give My Life For Love” – New Recording

“The Flame Still Burns” – Available On CD For The First Time

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:



July

11 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

13 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

14 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

15 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

17 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

20 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

21 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

22 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

28 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

29 - Chastain Park Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

30 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL



August

1 - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

2 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

3 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

5 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

6 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA

13 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN

15 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO

18 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

19 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

20 - austin360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

23 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

26 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT

27 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Mattress Firm Amphitheater - Chula Vista, CA

30 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA



September

1 - Toyota Amphitheater - Marysville, CA

2 - Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA

4 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

8 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

9 - White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA



For complete tour, ticket and VIP Package information, visit livenation.com.

(Photo - Bill Bernstein)