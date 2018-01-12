FOREIGNER Founding Members LOU GRAMM And MICK JONES Join BILLY JOEL At New York City Concert; Video

Founding Foreigner members, vocalist Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones, joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (Thursday, January 11th) for a performance of the Foreigner classics "Urgent" and "Cold As Ice". Check out video footage below:

Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening are set to embark on the 29-city summer Juke Box Heroes Tour, produced by Live Nation.

Tour dates:

June
15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July
3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August
1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

