FOREIGNER Founding Members LOU GRAMM And MICK JONES Join BILLY JOEL At New York City Concert; Video

Founding Foreigner members, vocalist Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones, joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (Thursday, January 11th) for a performance of the Foreigner classics "Urgent" and "Cold As Ice". Check out video footage below:

Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening are set to embark on the 29-city summer Juke Box Heroes Tour, produced by Live Nation.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater