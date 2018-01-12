FOREIGNER Founding Members LOU GRAMM And MICK JONES Join BILLY JOEL At New York City Concert; Video
January 12, 2018, 8 hours ago
Founding Foreigner members, vocalist Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones, joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (Thursday, January 11th) for a performance of the Foreigner classics "Urgent" and "Cold As Ice". Check out video footage below:
Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening are set to embark on the 29-city summer Juke Box Heroes Tour, produced by Live Nation.
Tour dates:
June
15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July
3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August
1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater