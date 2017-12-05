FOREIGNER Guitarist MICK JONES On Producing VAN HALEN's 5150 Album - "It Was Pretty Wild"; Audio

Q103 had a chat with Foreigner guitarist and founder Mick Jones to announce the 2018 Jukebox Heroes Tour featuring Foreigner with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham.

Jones discusses the tour, what it was like producing Van Halen's 5150 album, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, and more. Listen below:

Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening are getting into the holiday gift-giving spirit early with the announcement of their 2018 29-city summer Juke Box Heroes Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The legendary artists will cross the US starting Friday, June 15th in Bangor, ME at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. All three bands are led by Englishmen Mick Jones, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham who are part of the fabric of British rock, and will bring a summer of great music across the country. Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary tour was one of last summer’s best selling runs.

Tickets for the Juke Box Heroes Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for Foreigner VIP packages including Meet & Greets with the band will be available at ForeignerVIP.com.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the Juke Box Heroes Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, December 7th at 10 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

“I’m excited to join forces with my fellow U.K. countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what’s sure to be a rockin’ summer tour in the States,” says Foreigner's Mick Jones.

As Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale says, “We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner, on their North American tour.”

"Being part of Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary Tour last summer was wonderful. Opening a show like that was very special to me, so when Mick asked if I’d do it again in 2018, I said yes without hesitation. I’m excited that Whitesnake will be filling out the middle slot this time as I’ve known David since I was 14 years old. It’s going to be a WHOLE LOTTA FUN!"

Check out the tour at any of the following stops, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on Foreigner's official website. Fans can also check out livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater