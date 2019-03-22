FOREIGNER Legend LOU GRAMM, AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY, MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Confirmed For Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Video Trailer

Original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil are all confirmed for Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, taking place June 27th - 30th in Las Vegas, NV. Watch a video trailer below.

“There's no doubt arena shows are exciting, but you don't get that up close and personal kind of vibe, and that's what rock n' roll is all about for me.” - Joe Perry

Jam some of your favorite Aerosmith songs such as "Walk This Way", "Dream On" or "Love In An Elevator" with Joe Perry, and rock out to "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Dr. Feelgood" or "Shout At The Devil" with Vince Neil and perform alongside Lou Gramm on "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Juke Box Hero" or "Urgent" at the private Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, plus perform live with Lou Gramm at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel.

Whether you are a guitar player, bass player, vocalist, drummer or keyboard player… beginner to advanced… we have a band for you!

Attend the greatest master classes given by our amazing rock star counsellors and Q&A's where you can interact with these rock stars and learn all the inside and never before revealed stories on their iconic albums.

This is not a competition; It's not a reality show. It's simply "reality". It's you... face to face, with the rock stars that have created the sound track of your life...and you get to play with them.

Complete details here.