FOREIGNER - New Live Video Of "Double Vision"

Earlier this year, Foreigner visited SiriusXM for an exclusive performance, including this version of "Double Vision", which was just released.

Please note that this content was recorded before the US outbreak of COVID-19. SiriusXM is not conducting in-person interviews at this time. Please stay safe.

"Double Vision" is the title track to Foreigner's second studio album, released in 1978 on Atlantic Records. The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and was certified Platinum in just a week; it's since been certified 7x Platinum.

The song "Double Vision" reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has been certified Gold. Check out the original video: