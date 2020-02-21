FOREIGNER Performs Classic Hit "Feels Like The First Time" Live At SiriusXM; Video

British-American rockers, Foreigner, performed hits and told stories in front of a Los Angeles audience at the Sirius XM studios, hosted by original MTV VJ and Sirius XM host, Alan Hunter. Watch them perform their classic hit "Feels Like The First Time", first released in 1977 on the band's eponymous debut album, below:

During the event, guitarist Mick Jones revealed he was once the opening act for The Beatles.

“I was fortunate enough to play on the same bill as them in Paris when I was a mere youngster,” he says. “And I got to hang out with them for a week. It was the Olympia theatre in Paris in 1964. I was playing with a French artist, a girl. I had recently bought a guitar on credit and it was my prize possession. It was my first Les Paul. What would happen was when we finished our set, the Beatles would come running on and the curtain would fall. One evening the curtain snagged my guitar and pulled me down on the floor. I was cursing in English and John Lennon said “he lad, I thought you were a frog. We didn’t realize you were English. Come and have a drink with the boys afterwards.” I can still hear those words - “come and have a drink with the boys.”