FOREIGNER Planning More Reunion Shows With LOU GRAMM - “We’re Gonna Do Some More,” Says The Vocal Legend; Audio

Bill Hernandez of Rockbandreviews.com recently spoke with the legendary voice of Foreigner, Lou Gramm, who will be appearing live at Florida’s Riptide Music Festival on Sunday, December 3rd.

During the chat, Gramm - who reunited on stage with Foreigner back in July at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theatre in New York - reveals that fans can expect more reunion events in the future.

"It was great to get back on stage with the original Foreigner,” says Gramm. “We played about six or seven songs, it was a lot of fun, and Mick (Jones), of course, played with us. And then the two bands, the Foreigner of today and the original Foreigner, actually played a few songs together, and that was also fun. And they are really nice guys and good musicians. And we had a lot of fun, and we're gonna do some more, I think."

Listen to the interview below: