Mick Jones of Foreigner and David Coverdale of Whitesnake recently sat down to talk punk, Elvis Costello, and dressing room debauchery over a proper British tea. Watch the video below:

The duo heads out on the Juke Box Heroes Tour along with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, starting June 15th in Bangor, Maine and wrapping August 1st in Irvine, California.