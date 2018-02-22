FOREIGNER To Issue New Live Release, Foreigner With The 21st Century Orchestra & Chorus, In April

"I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero". Foreigner‘s timeless anthems continue to rock the charts with ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits and album sales now exceeding 75 million copies. For the first time ever, Foreigner will present all their hits with a 58 -piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir with Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus available on April 27th, 2018 via earMUSIC.

In May 2017, the band performed two sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland, together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel. Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus represents this year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and GRAMMY nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar & Chuck Palmer, exploring the deep symphonic potential of these classic and iconic songs. Dave Eggar, Juilliard protégé and cellist/pianist/composer, and Chuck Palmer, producer/writer/percussionist, have toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Coldplay and many more.

Mick Jones: “I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

CD tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Say You Will"

"When It Comes To Love"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

DVD tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Head Games"

"When It Comes To Love"

"Say You Will"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"Hot Blooded"

"Urgent"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

Double-vinyl tracklisting:

Side One

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

Side Two:

"Double Vision"

"When It Comes To Love"

"Say You Will"

"That Was Yesterday"

Side Three:

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

Side Four:

"Starrider"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

Check foreigneronline.com for tour dates and more information.

Foreigner are:

Mick Jones (guitar)

Kelly Hansen (lead vocals)

Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals)

Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals)

Michael Bluestein (keyboards)

Bruce Watson (guitar)

Chris Frazier (drums)

(Photo - Karsten Staiger)