FOREIGNER - Video Streaming For Exclusive Walmart Edition Of Upcoming 40 Collection

“I Want To Know What Love Is”. “Cold As Ice”. “Hot Blooded”. “Juke Box Hero”. Foreigner, the band behind these and other classic and iconic songs, is turning 40 this year and celebrating with a Canadian tour, 40th anniversary album, and new musical; Juke Box Hero, premiering in Alberta sometime in 2018.

Foreigner’s 10-city Canadian tour is set to launch in Calgary, AB on October 11th, and trek across Western Canada as the band - Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) - bring Foreigner’s arsenal of hits to Canada. Tickets are on sale at this location. All dates are listed below.

This tour will feature a companion album, a new career-spanning compilation titled 40 that features 40 hits from 40 years. Rhio will release 40 on May 26th as a double-CD set that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2nd.

A video for the Walmart edition of 40, which includes an exclusive additional bonus live disc, can be seen below. Get yours here.

40 brings together the best songs from Foreigner’s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time”, “Cold As Ice”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective No End In Sight and “The Flame Still Burns”, the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You”.

The first disc covers Foreigner’s first five albums: Foreigner (1977), Double Vision (1978), Head Games (1979), 4 (1981) and Agent Provocateur (1984). The 21 tracks include some the group’s biggest hits (“Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time”) as well as deeper cuts like “Luanne” and “Women”. The second disc features songs from Inside Information (1987), Unusual Heat (1991), Mr. Moonlight (1994) and Can’t Slow Down (2009), and features “Rain”, “When It Comes To Love” and “Heart Turns To Stone”.

40 tracklisting:

Disc One:

“Feels Like The First Time” (Radio Edit)

“Starrider”

“Cold As Ice”

“Long, Long Way From Home”

“Headknocker”

“Hot Blooded” (Radio Edit)

“Double Vision” (Radio Edit)

“Blue Morning, Blue Day”

“Dirty White Boy” (Radio Edit)

“Head Games”

“Women”

“Urgent” (Radio Edit)

“Juke Box Hero”

“Waiting For A Girl Like You”

“Night Life”

“Luanne”

“I Want To Know What Love Is”

“That Was Yesterday”

“Tooth And Nail”

“Reaction To Action” (Radio Edit)

“Down On Love”

Disc Two:

“Heart Turns To Stone”

“Can’t Wait”

“Lowdown And Dirty”

“Soul Doctor”

“White Lie”

“Rain”

“All I Need To Know”

“Too Late”

“When It Comes To Love”

“Can’t Slow Down”

“In Pieces”

“Fool For You Anyway”

“Say You Will”

“Save Me”

“Girl On The Moon (Live)”

“Break It Up (Live)”

“I Don’t Want To Live Without You” – New Recording

“Give My Life For Love” – New Recording

“The Flame Still Burns” – Available On CD For The First Time

Another milestone as part of Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary celebration is the announcement of the forthcoming musical, Juke Box Hero, premiering in Alberta in 2018. Based on the screenplay written by the prolific writing duo, Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, responsible for films The Commitments and Across The Universe, and The Tracey Ullman TV Show, Juke Box Hero is a coming of age saga written to the music of Foreigner.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. “I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I’m thrilled that Canada will see the premiere of our brand new musical, Juke Box Hero, in 2018.”

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

July

11 - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY

13 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

14 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

15 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

17 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

20 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

21 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

22 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

28 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

29 - Chastain Park Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

30 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL

August

1 - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

2 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

3 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

5 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

6 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA

13 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN

15 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO

18 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

19 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

20 - austin360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

23 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

26 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT

27 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Mattress Firm Amphitheater - Chula Vista, CA

30 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September

1 - Toyota Amphitheater - Marysville, CA

2 - Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA

4 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

8 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

9 - White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA

October

11 - Southern Alberta Jubilee - Calgary, AB

12 - Northlands Coliseum - Edmonton, AB

13 - Enmax Centrium - Red Deer, AB

15 - Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, AB

16 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

19 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

20 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC

21 - South Okangan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

22 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

(Photo - Bill Bernstein)