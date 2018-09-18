FOREIGNER’S LOU GRAMM, ASIA’S JOHN PAYNE Join Forces For Exciting New Show

Devgel Productions has announce that Lou Gramm and Asia Featuring John Payne have joined forces in an exciting 90 minute show featuring the hits of both Foreigner and Asia.

Expect to hear classics such as “Feels Like The First Time,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Heat of the Moment,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “Cold As Ice,” “Sole Survivor” and more!

Dates to be announced shortly, with availability throughout 2018 – 2019.