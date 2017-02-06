FOREVER STILL Launch Music Video For “Break The Glass”

Copenhagen-based rockers, Forever Still, have released a video for “Break The Glass”, a track from their Tied Down album, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below.

Tied Down tracklisting:

“Scars”
“Once Upon A Nightmare”
“Miss Madness”
“Awake The Fire”
“Breathe In”
“Save Me”
“Your Light”
“Alone”
“Break The Glass”
“Tied Down”

“Break The Glass” video:

“Miss Madness” (acoustic) video:

“Awake The Fire” video:

