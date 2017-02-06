FOREVER STILL Launch Music Video For “Break The Glass”

Copenhagen-based rockers, Forever Still, have released a video for “Break The Glass”, a track from their Tied Down album, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below.

Tied Down tracklisting:

“Scars”

“Once Upon A Nightmare”

“Miss Madness”

“Awake The Fire”

“Breathe In”

“Save Me”

“Your Light”

“Alone”

“Break The Glass”

“Tied Down”

“Break The Glass” video:

“Miss Madness” (acoustic) video:

“Awake The Fire” video: