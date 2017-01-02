FOREVER STILL Premier “Miss Madness” (Acoustic) Music Video
January 2, 2017, 25 minutes ago
Copenhagen-based rockers, Forever Still, have released a video for an acoustic version of “Miss Madness”, a track from their Tied Down album, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below.
Tied Down tracklisting:
“Scars”
“Once Upon A Nightmare”
“Miss Madness”
“Awake The Fire”
“Breathe In”
“Save Me”
“Your Light”
“Alone”
“Break The Glass”
“Tied Down”
“Miss Madness” (acoustic) video:
“Awake The Fire” video: