FORGED IN BLACK Reveal "Shadowcasters" Lyric Video

The new video from British heavy metal sensation Forged In Black comes in the form of a lyric video for the song "Shadowcasters", taken from their recent new album, Descent Of The Serpent, which was released through Fighter Records in March 2019.

Forged In Black was born in 2013 after changing their moniker from Merciless Fail (2007-2013). Their self-titled debut album was released that same year, followed by three EPs: The Tide (2013), Fear Reflecting Fear (2016), and Sinner Sanctorum (2017). These releases got a great response within the British heavy metal scene and paved the way for their second full-length, Descent Of The Serpent, recorded in 2018, once again with producer Romesh Dodangoda, with cover art made by Dan Goldsworthy (Alestorm, Hell, Accept).

The style of Forged In Black is fresh, melodic, and powerful heavy metal where you can find classic elements from British bands like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, or Angel Witch, with a slight dose of Candlemass and hints of thrash in the vein of bands like Flotsam & Jetsam, Heathen, and Metal Church.

About their signing to Fighter Records, Forged In Black had the following to say: "We are absolutely thrilled at the prospect of working with Fighter Records. To be added to their already stellar roster is overwhelming, and we cannot wait to see what this partnership brings. This album is the culmination of ten years of hard work, and we are certain that this release has something to love for all metal fans. We are currently working on a host of shows to support the release and can't wait to display our most ambitious live performance to date. See you down the front!"

"Seek No Evil"

"One In The Chamber"

"Shadowcasters"

"Descent Of The Serpent"

"One Last Sign"

"Palm Of Silver"

"Aphelion Tormentor"

"Vendetta"

"When Hell Is Done"

For further details, visit Forged In Black on Facebook.