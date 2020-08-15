Former 24-7 SPYZ / SEVENTRAIN Drummer JOEL MAITOZA Launches New Solo Project THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY

Joel Maitoza, former drummer for national recording / touring artists 24-7 Spyz, Seventrain and Shockhead has branched out to record his self-titled debut album with his new project, The Frequency Conspiracy. The songwriting is an eclectic mix of rock, funk, metal and soul, staying true to his roots. As a contributing songwriter and producer for many of the artists he’s recorded with over the past 35 years, the time has come for Joel to record and release his own original material worldwide.

Special guest appearances on the album include:

Andrew Freeman - vocals (Last in Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring)

Jaimie Scott - bass (Tyketto)

Joshua Jones - guitars (Poster Child)

Christophe Godin - guitars (Mörglbl, Akoustik Thrill, Wax In)

Craig Soderberg . guitars (Shockhead, -ITIS)

Jason (JMR) Richardson - guitars (Year of the Dragon, David Pastorius, Patrick Gibson, Lights Out Project)

Rick Skatore - bass (24-7 Spyz)

Joel explains: "The Frequency Conspiracy isn’t a band exactly, but collaboration between myself and other musical friends who I’ve always wanted to work with. This project gives me the opportunity to create music with artists from all over the world. For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to write, record and release an album of songs where I’m performing the majority of the instrumentation. The original material is basically a collection of riffs, ideas and songs that I’ve written over the past 20 years.

When I write a song, I hear the completed version including vocal melodies in my head, so I need to record it to wipe the slate clean per se. Writing, producing and recording my own album is a major challenge and that’s exciting to me. It keeps my creative juices flowing and I can work at my own pace. I’m primarily a drummer and songwriter that can play a little guitar, bass and keyboards. I can’t sing very well or play a guitar solo to save my life, so I’ll be having some friends making cameo appearances on many of the songs. This project is very personal to me and close to my heart. It’s something I need to complete in order to move on to the next chapter of my career. If people dig it, I’ll keep writing, creating and recording music. If not, I can at least say I accomplished what I originally set out to achieve. Either way, I’m excited to finally have the opportunity to share it with all of you."

Aside from recording 13 original songs for his debut album, Joel has also been busy recording a separate album of cover tunes he’s putting his own stamp on titled Quarantine Covers. Both albums are currently being recorded at Exum Studios by Scott Exum (Stabbing Westward, Unwritten Law), Room 9 Studios by Jerry Whiting and AJP Studios by Alex Pappas (Finch).

The first single and video, a cover of "Rock Candy" by the legendary band Montrose, is slated to be released on August 20th, which will be available for streaming and download on many popular digital platforms. Both albums are scheduled be released worldwide in early 2021; however, no specific release dates are available at this time.

For more information on The Frequency Conspiracy, visit their official Facebook page here.