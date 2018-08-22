Former AC/DC Bassist MARK EVANS Says Let There Be Rock Was Band's "First Real" Album - "That's Where The Band Starts Sounding Like The Band"; Audio

Mark Evans, the former AC/DC bassist who is currently part of the Rose Tattoo lineup, was recently interviewed on the Australian Rock Show Podcast.

When asked for his memories of recording the 1977 AC/DC album Let There Be Rock, Evans recalled, "For me, this is purely my perspective on it - but I really sort of look at that now as the first real AC/DC album - to me that’s where the band starts sounding like the band. Prior to that there were some great albums like Dirty Deeds and then there’s TNT that had some good stuff on it too, but to me there’s a run of three albums - Let There Be Rock, Powerage and Highway To Hell - I’m not involved in two of those of course, but I look at those as abrasive albums. And I think they’re as strong as three albums as anyone in that style of music has put out."

Evans also added that his favourite AC/DC album is in fact 1978’s Powerage recording. "I love that album."

Listen below: