Former AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd - “I’d Like To Be Involved With Angus Young Again”

Supporting his debut solo album, Head Job, former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd was interviewed by KaaosTV at the Rantasipi hotel in Vaasa, Finland on April 14th prior to his solo show at WS Arena.



When asked about reuniting with his old bandmates he says: “I'd like to be involved with Angus (Young) again, maybe on the next album or something. I have a few travel restrictions, so I'm not even sure if I can get into America. So I have some limitations on what I can do. I'm just making the best of my situation at the moment.”

And is he in contact with any members of AC/DC? “Yes I am. I talk to Brian (Johnson) and we just talk about cars. And I sperak to Cliff (Williams) and we just talk about anything. It's just old friends talking. But I'm sure Angus has a few ideas. He did a great job on the Rock Or Bust album. I was really impressed with that one. It's one of the best ones we've done for sure. It was really well produced by Brendan O'Brien who understands guitars and so forth."

And Rudd pipes in about Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose replacing Brian Johnson as frontman in AC/DC: “That’s obviously to for fill a contractual obligation.”

Watch the entire chat below:





Phil Rudd is currently on the first leg of his European tour. Upcoming dates include:

April

28 - Bonfest - Scotland, UK

May

2 - Kaufleuten - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

4 - Cinema Paradiso - St Polten, Austria

5 - Phenomenon - Novarra, Italy

6 - Legend Club - Ravena, Italy

7 - Durer Kert Big Hall - Budapest, Hungary

10 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

11 - Brno Semi Lasso - Brno, Czech Republic

12 - Livinov Attic Music Club - Litvino, Czech Republic

13 - Jablonec N/N - Eurocentrum, Czech Republic

16 - Bratislava Rock Café - Dudravka, Slovakia

17 - Ostrava Barrack Club - Moravska Ostrava, Slovakia

18 - Zilina Dom Odrobov - Ziliana, Slovakia

19 - Sk Presov - Pko Presov, Slovakia

20 - Pardudice - Zluty Pes, Czech Republic

21 - Band On The Wall - Manchester, UK

24 - The Brook - Southampton, UK

25 - Concorde - Brighton, UK

26 - St Albans Arena - St Albans, UK

27 - Underworld - London, UK

28 - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh, UK

Head Job album details below.

“Head Job” video:

"Repo Man" lyric video: