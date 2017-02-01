Former AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD On AXL ROSE Fronting The Band - "I Thought He Did Quite Well, And That's Not An Easy Gig At All"

When Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose was tapped to front AC/DC due to Brian Johnson bowing forced out of touring in the interest of his health, the news quite naturally received a negative reaction by many diehard AC/DC fans. Former AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd weighed in on the change, stating "if Angus (Young) wanted me to play, then that's up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose. I don't really rate him."

Following is an excerpt from Rudd's new interview with Music Radar, with Rudd weighing in on Rose's performance now that he's seen the singer and heard in action online.

MR: A hell of a lot has changed in AC/DC since your last show with the band - Malcolm, Brian and Cliff have all departed the band, as well as yourself, of course. Have you had any contact with the band in that time?

Rudd: “I’ve spoken to a couple of the guys. I can’t say what’s on the horizon for AC/DC, I can’t really say. That’s not my thing to say. I have seen, though, that Guns N’ Roses are playing over here in Wellington soon and they have a big tour all over the world. I wonder whether Angus will be happy to see Guns N’ Roses going out on a big tour which means that AC/DC can’t go out on tour. We will see. You’d need a crystal ball to know what’s going to happen there.”

MR: Have you seen any clips of the band with Axl?

Rudd: “I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn’t too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that’s not an easy gig, mate, it’s not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band. I saw Angus jamming with Guns N’ Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don’t know what’s going to happen or what’s going on with the band.”

