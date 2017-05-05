Former AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD Pays Visit To BON SCOTT Statue In Scotland; Video Streaming

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd paid a visit to the statue of the band's late singer Bon Scott in Kirriemuir, Scotland on April 28th. Rudd greeted fans and signed autographs. Check out video below.

Bon Scott, who died in 1980 aged 33, is now celebrated every year with a three-day BonFest music festival in the town. The highlight of the 2016 event was the official unveiling of the eight-foot tall statue on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, BBC News is reporting that a plaque commemorating AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will be added to NewcastleGateshead’s Local Heroes Walk Of Fame. Others being honoured are actor Tim Healy, and television presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville.

The public voted for the bronze signs to be the latest installed later this month. The walk along the Newcastle Quayside opened in 2014 and 29 plaques have so far been installed.

Brian Johnson was born in Dunston, Gateshead, and became the lead singer of AC/DC in 1980 after the death of former frontman, Bon Scott.

