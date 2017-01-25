Former AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD To Perform At BonFest 2017

BonFest is the annual celebration of the life and music of AC/DC legend Bon Scott, who died in 1980, aged 33. It takes place in the beautiful small Scottish town of Kirriemuir, Bon's original home town.

The festival sees AC/DC fans from around the world coming together for three days of the best in rock music, including the greatest AC/DC tribute bands from around the world and also some very special guests. This year’s event is scheduled for April 28th - 30th, with tickets on sale at this location.

According to Kirriemuir Herald, drummer Phil Rudd, who has appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s 18 studio albums, is to perform at the event on Friday, April 28th.

Phil joins Stinger And The Snappin’ Turtles on the main stage on the Friday night (April 28th), Live/Wire, Screaming Eagles and Solar Sons on Saturday (April 29th), and AC/DC UK, Hayseed Dixie and Dave Arcari on Sunday.

