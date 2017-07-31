Former AC/DC Frontman BRIAN JOHNSON Rolls Vintage Austin A35 Race Car At Silverstone

This past weekend, former AC/DC frontman and racing enthusiast Brian Johnson took part in the Celebrity Challenge Trophy race at the Silverstone Classic. Unfortunately, Johnson rolled his Austin A35 during qualifying and was unable to start what has been dubbed the world's biggest classic motor racing festival. Johnson reportedly emerged unscathed from the accident.

This is AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and he got more than he bargained for when he drove a vintage Austin A35 at Silverstone... 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Txccejqo8O — Nick DeGroot (@ndegroot89) 29 July 2017





BBC News reported back in May that a plaque commemorating AC/DC singer Brian Johnson would be added to NewcastleGateshead’s Local Heroes Walk Of Fame. Others being honoured included actor Tim Healy, and television presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville.

The public voted for the bronze signs to be the latest installed. The walk along the Newcastle Quayside opened in 2014 and 29 plaques have so far been installed.

Brian Johnson was born in Dunston, Gateshead, and became the lead singer of AC/DC in 1980 after the death of former frontman, Bon Scott.

