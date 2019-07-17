Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Returns To El Puerto Records For New Solo Album

Vocalist David Reece has experienced a lot in his career. In addition to his engagements with bands like Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire or Sainted Sinners, Reece always had room for his solo career. He used this after the second Sainted Sinners album (Back With A Vengeance /

El Puerto Records, 2018) for his album, Resilient Heart. Now he returns for the next solo album to the El Puerto family. In a video message, he explains why:

Label boss Torsten Ihlenfeld: "Great to work with David again. Reece released an amazing album lately, followed by a great tour and extensive live activities, but looking at what is on the recording machines right now, this was just the beginning of something big to come. We are stoked to the max and can’t wait to bring this masterpiece to life!"

For more information go to Reece's official website here.