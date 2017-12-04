Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE Details Plans To Perform Eat The Heat Album In Its Entirety

Speaking with The Metal Voice, former Accept vocalist David Reece (Sainted Sinners) confirmed reports that he will be performing the one album he recorded with Accept, Eat The Heat from 1989, in its entirety. Check out the interview below for details of how the plan came about and when and where he will be playing.

Reece recently revealed to Russia's Good Time Rock webzine that he is working on his new solo record.

"I am working on it with Martin Frank from a group called Shotgun Revolution and it will be released on Target Records,” says Reece. “I knew them from my friend Make Tramp. I said to him, ‘Mike I wanna do a solo album. Would your record company be interested?’ So he contacted Target Records and they said, ‘Yeah, we are interested but we would like to hear what you can write with Martin Frank’.”

When asked if he’s interested in playing songs from the Accept album Eat The Heat, David said, "Yeah, I’m actually doing a solo tour next March in Barcelona with Spanish band. We are booking shows and we’ll be playing the Eat The Heat album in its entirety because fans want me to do that and it’s time because with Sainted Sinners we play “Generation Clash” and “Hellhammer” but everybody asked for “X-T-C”, “D-Train”. etc. I can still sing the songs, so yeah - the first show is March, 10th, in Barcelona."

Read the interview here.